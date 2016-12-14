Everything you need to know about the new Orange Order Grand Secretary

New Orange Order Grand Secretary Rev Mervyn Gibson is minister at Westbourne Presbyterian Church in east Belfast.

The 58-year-old father-of-two and grandfather is married to Lynda and is a member of Thomas Andrews Junior Memorial LOL 1321. He is also a member of the Royal Black Institution.

The ex-RUC officer is a former chairman of the Loyalist Commission, having been appointed by the then First Minister David Trimble. More recently, he was a member of the Haass talks negotiating team, appointed by former First Minister Peter Robinson.

Rev Gibson has a long term interest in parades and was involved in the Lord Ashdown Review, and several other subsequent high-profile political initiatives.

He is not a member of any political party.

The minister is committed to seeing the Church made relevant in local communities and the Gospel lived out in practical terms, as well as preached.

He has held a number of senior Orange positions including that of Grand Chaplain while fulfilling his considerable duties with the church.

In his spare time, Mervyn likes going to the cinema and walking.