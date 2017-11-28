Ex-Army captain seeks damages from MoD over collusion claims

A former captain in the British Army has begun legal action against the Ministry of Defence, claiming he was forced from his job in the 1970s for making public allegations of collusion.

Fred Holroyd, who lives in England, says that even though now in poor health, he is determined for “the truth to be exposed” regarding his deployment between 1973 and 1975.

His solicitors, KRW Law, said he has long campaigned for the truth to be told regarding “collusion between the British security forces and services and paramilitary organisations both loyalist and republican”.

The law firm said he was seconded to British intelligence and worked with both the RUC Special Branch and the Garda in cross-border operations including intelligence gathering and running informants in both the UDA and the PIRA.

“He was forced from his post when unlawfully detained at the British military psychiatric ward at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Netley [Hampshire].”

Mr Holroyd is seeking damages for his unlawful detention and for loss of pay and pension.

Kevin Winters, senior partner of KRW Law, said: “Fred Holroyd has long campaigned on his own behalf and on behalf of others to expose the truth regarding those aspects of the conflict which involved collusion and other illegal and unlawful policies and practices on both sides of the border.”