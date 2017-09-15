Ex-footballer Clarke Carlisle reported missing

Former footballer Clarke Carlisle has been reported missing.

Lancashire Police said officers were growing "increasingly concerned" for the former Burnley player, who was last seen by a family member in Preston on Thursday afternoon.

The force believes he may have travelled to Manchester.

The 37-year-old was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, black T-shirt, blue jeans and Nike trainers.

He is described as afro-Caribbean, 6ft 4ins, of slim build and with tattoos on his arms.

He was last seen on the Flag Market in Preston at about 2.30pm on Thursday.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Holgate said: "We are extremely concerned about Clarke and we would urge anyone who sees him or knows where he is to get in touch with us.

"We would also appeal directly to Clarke himself to contact us if he sees this appeal to let us know he is safe."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log number 0235 of September 15.