Ex-Man United star Philip Mulryne ordained a deacon

A former Northern Ireland footballer from west Belfast has taken his next step in his journey to become a priest.

Philip Mulryne once played alongside stars such as Ryan Giggs and David Beckham at Manchester United, before going on to have a successful career at Norwich, where he was reputed to earn £500,000-a-year and dated model Nicola Chapman. He also won 27 caps for Northern Ireland.

But, having hung up his boots in 2008, the former midfielder is now a world away from the millionaire lifestyle and is studying for the priesthood.

Brother Philip - a member of the Dominican Order - was ordained a deacon by the Archbishop of Dublin, Diarmuid Martin on Saturday.

The 38-year-old was joined by family and friends for the service in St Saviour’s Priory in Dublin.

Bro Philip is expected to be ordained to the priesthood next year.