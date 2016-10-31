Ex-Man United star Philip Mulryne ordained a deacon

A former Northern Ireland footballer from west Belfast has taken his next step in his journey to become a priest.
Philip Mulryne once played alongside stars such as Ryan Giggs and David Beckham at Manchester United, before going on to have a successful career at Norwich, where he was reputed to earn £500,000-a-year and dated model Nicola Chapman. He also won 27 caps for Northern Ireland.
But, having hung up his boots in 2008, the former midfielder is now a world away from the millionaire lifestyle and is studying for the priesthood.
Brother Philip - a member of the Dominican Order - was ordained a deacon by the Archbishop of Dublin, Diarmuid Martin on Saturday.
The 38-year-old was joined by family and friends for the service in St Saviour’s Priory in Dublin.
Bro Philip is expected to be ordained to the priesthood next year.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.