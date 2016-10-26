Ex-UUP head: ‘Jack Straw adds to belief that IRA victims were expendable’

Former UUP leader Reg Emepy said Jack Straw’s evidence to the probe into compensation for victims of Libyan-linked IRA attacks will have “re-enforced the feeling amongst victims that they were expendable”.

See full story about Jack Straw’s evidence to the Parliamentary inquiry.

Speaking of Gaddafi’s aid to the IRA, he said: “Boat-loads of weapons were sent by him and these weapons gave the IRA tremendous leverage...

“A Bill that I have introduced in the Lords is due for its committee stage next month. The Bill is designed to free up some of the £9.5 billion of Gadaffi frozen assets in London for the benefit of victims of Libyan-sponsored terrorism.

“I hope that my Bill will receive support from across the political spectrum, so that justice is done and victims are appropriately compensated.”

See report on the Bill from earlier this year, in which Mr Empey said it could help “right the wrong done by Tony Blair”.