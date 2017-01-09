Exclusive: Deaglan Arthurs talks West End dreams and ‘the shock’ of being on TV

Working towards a career in theatre since the age of nine, Castlecaulfield man Deaglan Arthurs said he dreams of treading the West End boards.

And following his performance on the BBC’s brand new talent show Let It Shine on Saturday night, that dream could very well be within his grasp.

Speaking exclusively to the Times, Deaglan revealed that he has already had calls from people in London after winning 18 stars for his stellar performance of Frank Sinatra’s New York, New York on the show’s first episode.

Through to the next round, he will be back on our screens in two to three weeks.

But the former Blessed Patrick O’Loughrin PS and St Joseph’s Grammar School student said he couldn’t have done it without the support of his mother Paula and music teacher Roisin Corr.

Speaking after his first appearance on Let It Shine, the grade eight singer said: “I am feeling really good.

“It was just a big shock seeing myself on television. I was with my family and my friends on Saturday night just watching - it was very good and just very weird seeing myself on TV.

“I’ve done a lot of auditions before I could reach the televised process. Even to get to that stage was an absolute honour, but thankfully I got 18 stars and I am really thankful for getting through to that stage as well.”

Asked how it all began for him, he said he took up singing and performance with the encouragement of his mother.

“The biggest person in my life who has helped me through everything and got me to where I want to go is definitely my mother Paula... just pushing me towards Stagelights and the Bardic Theatre,” he said.

I would just like to say thank you so much for your continued support - it really does mean a lot to me on my journey Deaglan Arthurs

Shows already under his belt include Grease, Wicked and Rock of Ages, in which he played one of the main parts.

“I did performing arts in school,” Deaglan continued, “but I had to travel to the Integrated College in Dungannon to do it.” Asked what his ultimate dream was, he said: “Hopefully, I will get recognised by somebody in the West End.”

But he did admit: “I have already had a few phone calls from different people around London.”

Thanking all those cheering for him on the show, Deaglan added: “I would just like to say thank you so much for your continued support - it really does mean a lot to me on my journey.

“Thank you for all your lovely comments and all your lovely praise. Now that people recognise me for my singing, it’s amazing.

“I would also like to thank the Let It Shine team, the judges, the background team, the film crew. All the team are really, really amazing and they really do deserve recognition.”

Asked if he would give Graham Norton a run for his money, The Rat Pack inspired singer said (laughing): “I wouldn’t say that, but you never know.”

As for those who have been less than kind online, he brushed their comments off: “It’s just people trying to put me down. I have been put down a lot, but it won’t work this time. I will stand on my own two feet and I am going to get where I want to go.”