Exclusive: X Factor’s Niall leaves home in search of ‘bigger and better things’

Far from throwing in the towel when he didn’t win a spot on the X Factor’s live shows, Magherafelt’s Niall Sexton has packed his bags and moved to London.

The 22-year-old lost out on a final twelve place when judge Nicole Scherzinger put through Ryan Lawrie.

But instead of letting his disappointment get him down, Niall left his job at Bryson’s Bar and said goodbye to his hometown on Saturday, in his search for “bigger and better things”.

Now set up in Clapham, South London, the 22-year-old said he has meetings this week about a new manager and hopes to start writing his own music soon.

“It was really good working with Nicole and she had really good things to say about me, so it wasn’t a bad ending,” he told the Mail. As for his exclusive secret, he said: “I can’t really say. It’s about music, but it’s nothing to do with X Factor, people are saying it is, but it’s not.”

Niall said he will not be re-entering the show as a wild card, as had been suggested, but has praised it for giving him the platform he yearned for when the Mail interviewed him back in March.

“I am excited to start writing my own original stuff,” he explained. “I have moved to London as well and am getting into gigging.

“I have got meetings this week with a few people in terms of management. It has given me a bit of a platform.”

As for the style of music he wants to focus on, he said: “I am going for contemporary but with a quirk to it. She (Nicole) always said I had a unique quirky voice, and I think there’s a place in the market for that.”

“Bigger and better things are hopefully to come.”