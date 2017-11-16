Extras needed for Broughshane movie scene

A movie production company is seeking ‘extras’ from the Mid-Antrim area for a ‘pub scene’ which is to be filmed in Broughshane at the end the month.

Out Of Orbit Films are in the Broughshane area making feature film, ‘The Dig’.

On Thursday, November 30 they require a large number of extras to be involved in filming a lively pub scene in the village. A production company spokesperson said: “As it is a pub scene, we would require extras who can pass for 18 years old and above. We are looking for all ages, shapes and sizes.

“This is not a paid role but sandwiches and refreshments will be provided and it is a great chance to experience being on a film set. We require extras from 1pm-9pm on Thursday 30th November but we also need people from 5pm-9pm on the same day.

To register your interest, please send your name and contact telephone number to: abelfastfilm@gmail.com