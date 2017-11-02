Families ‘will stand together until all the Disappeared are brought home’

The sister of a recently found Disappeared victim of the Northern Ireland Troubles has made a heartfelt appeal for help locating the remaining three bodies.

Anne Morgan, whose brother Seamus Ruddy was found buried in woodland in northern France earlier this year, said the relatives of the Disappeared would stand together until they were all brought home.

Dympna Kerr (left), sister of Columba McVeigh, and Marie Lynskey, niece of Joe Lynskey, both who's remains are yet to be recovered, during the 11th annual 'Silent Walk for the Disappeared' to remember victims of Northern Ireland's Troubles at Stormont, Belfast awless/PA Wire

Three of 16 people murdered and secretly buried by republican paramilitaries during the conflict remain missing.

The remains of Columba McVeigh, Joe Lynskey and Robert Nairac have yet to be found.

The families of the Disappeared held their annual silent walk in the grounds of the Stormont parliament in Belfast on Thursday to highlight the need for those involved in the killings to pass on information.

They carry a wreath every year with white lilies attached, signifying those still missing.

Marie Lynskey holds a photograph of her uncle Joe Lynskey, one of the disappeared, during the 11th annual 'Silent Walk for the Disappeared' to remember victims of Northern Ireland's Troubles at Stormont, Belfast

In a poignant moment at this year’s event, Ms Morgan removed her brother’s lily.

“When we started the wreath was full of white lilies, there are now three lilies left and we want to ensure that these are removed when those still Disappeared are found,” she said.

“We will continue to walk here on this day until all of the Disappeared are brought home.

“We urge those who can help find them - Columba McVeigh, Joe Lynskey and Robert Nairac - to come forward and give proper information.”

She added: “The families will continue to stand together until all the Disappeared are brought home.”