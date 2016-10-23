Family ‘devastated’ after death of father-of-two in Randalstown crash

The family of a man killed in a one-vehicle collision on the Portglenone Road in Randalstown in the early hours of Sunday morning are “totally devastated” by his death.

Kamil Cervenka, a 37-year-old father of two, was originally from Slovakia and is understood to have worked in a local car-breakers yard.

Police released news of the tragedy early on Sunday morning, and have since appealed for witnesses to come forward.

It is understood Mr Cervenka’s green Volkwagen Passat hit a tree on the Portglenone Road close to the junction of Groggan Road shortly before 12.15am.

The road was closed for a period of time but reopened early on Sunday morning.

A local politician, who visited the scene of the crash, said local people had been left “shocked” by what had happened.

DUP councillor Trevor Beatty told the News Letter: “I was at the scene of the incident this morning and spoke to the brother of the victim. As you would imagine the family is totally devastated by this tragedy.

“Kamil had lived in the Antrim for the past 11 years and had two young children, both girls aged 8 and 2. Local people are shocked by what has happened and my sympathies are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“The deceased’s brother, Marian Cervenka told me he had another older brother living in the Kilrea area and that the family had a nephew married on Saturday back in Slovakia, and he now had to telephone home with the sad news.

“The police have assured me that a family liaison officer is supporting the family.”

The PSNI said: “Police can confirm that a man, aged in his 30s, has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision during the early hours of Sunday, October 23.”