Family in charity day after death of Jonah (2)

The family of a two-year-old boy who died last week, just three days after being diagnosed with a brain tumour, are holding a fundraising day in his memory.

Little Jonah Carceres, who lived in Portadown, had been feeling unwell for a couple of months and according to relative Geoff Lindsay had been in and out of hospital.

However, it was only after the bubbly little boy took a massive seizure that he was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital where the tumour was diagnosed.

His devastated parents Tanya Wright and Americo Carceres were told there was nothing that could be done, and Jonah passed away on Monday.

His funeral took place on Saturday at St Patrick’s Church in William Street, followed by interment at Kernan Cemetery.

Despite their heartbreak, the family are determined to do something to help other families with sick children and have set up a charity, Jonah’s Fight, in his memory.

And next Saturday, August 5, they are holding a Superhero Saturday fundraising day across all the Northern Ireland branches of The Ciggie Shop.

Geoff, Tanya’s cousin, is a partner in three of the branches, including the Magowan buildings shop in Portadown.

He said, “The charity, Jonah’s Fight, is being set up to help families with sick children pay for screening or treatment they may not get on the NHS. It will also provide support and relief for families with sick children, and help ease the pain and burden felt by families affected by situations similar to what we have been through.

“We’re going to have all staff in our shops dress up as superheroes and have give-aways throughout the day to raise as much as we can to help as many people as possible.”

He added, “Jonah was full of life, he loved music and dancing. While what has happened has been horrific, ignoring it doesn’t make it not happen. “Now we are turning our attention to finding a positive. Jonah’s fight isn’t over, it’s just beginning.”