Family injured in Co Down gas explosion

A mother and four children sustained burn injuries when their gas cooker exploded while they were preparing dinner.

The incident happened in Newry, Co Down on Monday night.

The woman, 34, and the three boys and a girl sustained burns to their face and hands.

All required hospital treatment.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service group commander Max Joyce said firefighters were able to administer first aid on arrival at the property in Barcroft Park.

“I think the children in particular were in a fair degree of shock and I think it was very, very lucky it wasn’t a bigger explosion,” he said.

Mr Joyce told BBC Radio Ulster he believed the cause was a faulty gas cooker.

“They were cooking their meal as you would expect with any family and I am quite sure they didn’t expect that to happen,” he said.