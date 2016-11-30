Family of murder victim ‘appalled’ at court sentences

The family of murder victim Eamonn Ferguson have said they are appalled at the length of the sentences handed down for his killing.

Last month 28-year-old Louis Maguire was convicted of his murder and Christopher Power, aged 33, was acquitted of murder by a jury but found guilty of assisting an offender.

Louis Maguire

Maguire was told he must serve 17 years in prison before he can be considered for parole. Power was sentenced to five years, four months.

A statement, which was read outside Laganside Court on Wednesday, via a solicitor, said: “The Ferguson family would like to state that they are appalled at the sentences handed down for the murder.

“Our family has lost a loving son and brother, whose young life was taken in such a senseless, brutal and cowardly way. Eamon’s murder has had a devastating effect on our family.

“As a family, we have attended every day of the trial and have listened intently to the evidence over the course of six weeks. We still do not know what exactly happened in the early hours of 15 March 2014, and probably never will.

“Nonetheless we note the convictions and the sentences which have been handed down today, and shallow offers of remorse which are no consolation to our family.

“Lastly, our family would like to thank all those people who have supported and assisted our family through these extremely difficult times.”

Eamonn, 35, was found dead in a house at Ardoyne Place in the early hours of March 15, 2014 after being beaten with a hammer.