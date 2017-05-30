Family of murdered couple ‘hopeful of justice’

The family of Portadown pensioners Michael and Marjorie Cawdery, who were murdered last Friday, have said they hope “justice will prevail” for the couple.

The husband and wife, both aged 83, were attacked in their Upper Ramone Park home.

A 40-year-old man, Thomas Scott McEntee, of Moorfield Court, Kilkeel, appeared in court this morning (Tuesday) charged with their murders.

A statement released on behalf of the family said they were relieved that a suspect had been charged.

They added, “We would like to express once again our sincere thanks to all who have sent flowers, condolences, messages of sympathy, and helped in many practical ways.

“Our thanks also go to the entire PSNI team for their compassion and professionalism.

“We thank the media for respecting our request for privacy and hope this will continue as we prepare for the funerals.”