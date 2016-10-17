Family plunged into ‘darkness’ by rugby star Foley’s death

The family of Anthony Foley said his death has plunged them into “incomprehensible darkness”.

As hundreds of fans and friends paid their respects to the Ireland rugby legend who died over the weekend, the Foleys said they deeply appreciated the huge outpouring of support and sympathy.

“With Anthony’s passing, we have ultimately lost an amazing, adoring and loving father and husband; an equally caring, loyal and devoted son and brother; a central and go-to figure for the wider Foley and Hogan families,” the family said.

“Our anguish at the sudden loss of Anthony is bottomless.

“We have been plunged deep into an incomprehensible darkness and sense of loss that we must work our way through over the coming days, weeks, months and years.”