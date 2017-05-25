Family’s devastation after death of Belfast journalist

A former Belfast journalist who died suddenly this week has been described as “caring and generous” by his grieving brother.

Gary Gilliland, originally from south Belfast, was well known in media circles in the province, having worked for a number of publications including The News Letter.

The 40-year-old had been living in England in recent years, and it is understood he was most recently employed as a sub-editor at the Chelsea Football Club magazine.

Mr Gilliland was found dead at his flat in Liverpool on Monday, it has been reported. A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out to establish the cause of his death.

Speaking to the Irish News, Mr Gilliland’s brother Darren said this was the second tragedy to befall the Gilliland family, after his brother Ryan was killed in a car crash in Belfast back in 2000.

Describing his brother as a “very caring, generous, thoughtful person”, he told the Irish News: “He loved writing and he was a keen golfer and musician. He played the guitar. He used to do a few gigs when he lived in Belfast but in Liverpool it was a hobby.”

Darren said his brother had became ill around a month ago and had been undergoing tests.

He added: “It is just unbelievable. We lost my younger brother 17 years ago. Ryan died in different circumstances. It’s nothing you ever expect to go through, especially for my mum and dad. It has been just devastating.”