Family’s emotive appeal for missing Dean McIlwaine to come home

Close relatives of a Newtownabbey man missing since last Thursday have made an emotional appeal for him to come home.

Dean McIlwaine was last seen in the Carnmoney Road area around 1pm and his family say they are distraught at the lack of contact.

Police searches of the area have been taking place, and PSNI officers were stopping cars in Carnmoney today hoping to jog the memories of anyone who may have seen the 22-year-old.

On Tuesday, police also released CCTV footage of the missing man which was captured in a shop earlier on July 13.

Speaking to the BBC his mother Karen McIlwaine said: “Son, just come home – please come home. We need you. I can’t believe it, I just want him home.”

Dean’s father Rod said: “Please Dean, just come home son. We are lost without you. Anyone, if you know anything, please tell us. We are distraught.”

It is understood Dean was at a barbecue with family and friends the day before he disappeared.

He is described as being 5’8” in height, medium build with blue eyes, dark hair and a beard. He also has sleeve tattoos on both arms. When last seen he was wearing a maroon short-sleeve shirt, blue denim shorts and flip-flops.

Dean’s brother Glenn said: “It’s not like him, he would always be in contact, he would always text me – ring somebody. He needs to come home now.

“He was opening his barber’s at the end of this month, he had everything going for him. I wish he would realise that and come home to see us,” he added.

Missing person posters have also been placed in the area where Dean was last seen.

In a video posted on the Newtownabbey PSNI Facebook page today, Superintendent Emma Bond thanked all those who have already come forward with information, and asked those still to do so to call 101, quoting reference number 121 of 14/7/17.