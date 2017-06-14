Family seek 12-year-old girl missing after Grenfell Tower fire

The family of a 12-year-old girl missing following the Grenfell Tower blaze have issued a plea for her to be found.

Schoolgirl Jessica Urbano was on the 20th floor of the tower block when she was separated from her family, who have put out numerous posts on social media to find her.

The blaze engulfed the Grenfell Tower

Aunt Ana Ospina, a make-up artist, said: "She last spoke to her mum when she borrowed a phone and told her she was on the stairs with other people.

"We then have had unconfirmed reports/sightings of her outside of the flats and also being put into an ambulance, but we have checked hospitals and no news.

"She hasn't been found yet. We are doing a second visit to the hospitals and also the centres in and around Latimer Road."

The Metropolitan Police said anyone with concerns or information about people affected by the fire should call the Casualty Bureau on 0800 0961 233.

