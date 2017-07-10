Famous World War Two fighter for Dalriada Festival

Aviation enthusiasts are in for a treat at the Dalriada Festival in Glenarm this weekend.

The Ulster Aviation Society’s replica Spitfire, which has been a big hit at festivals throughout Northern Ireland in the past couple of years, will be among the attractions.

Stephen Riley, press officer with the Ulster Aviation Society, said: ”And it’s not one of those ‘look-don’t-touch’ exhibits. Visitors are encouraged to take photos of friends and family snug in the cockpit of this famous Second World War fighter, symbol of our victory in the Battle of Britain.

“Kids especially like to play with the realistic dashboard instruments and press the red button on the joystick to hear the authentic rattle of machine-gun fire.”

Funded by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the festival will run from Friday, July 14 To Saturday, July 22. For further information visit www.dalriadafestival.co.uk