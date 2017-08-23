Fans ‘gutted’ after Kasabian concert is cancelled

Kasabian fans have spoken of being ‘gutted’ after their rock idols were forced to cancel their Belfast gig suddenly.

Lurgan girl Helena Kearns described being drenched after hours of waiting on the Leicester band who were due to perform at Custom’s House Square last night.

Kasabian are to play Londonderry's Nerve Centre in May.

It is understood the lead singer Tom Meighan became very ill just before they were due to take to the stage and was subsequently taken to hospital.

The band has apologised to fans and the organisers are working on rescheduling the gig.

Helena said she hopes Tom fully recovers and is looking forward to seeing them perform.

Both Helena and her friend Vicky Finnegan managed to get to the gig early and secure a place right at the front of the stage. Helena said: “I was totally gutted.

“We couldn’t wait to see them and with so many great bands playing Custom House Square, we can’t afford to go to them all so had picked Kasabian.

“We had missed out on other bands like Ocean Colour Scene!

“But we were not as upset as the group I met from Manchester who had paid for flights and hotels or the other group from York who had also come over especially for the Kasabian gig.

“But I have Muse tonight at the Boucher Playing Fields so hopefully that will go smoothly.

“We are hoping Tom will fully recover and Kasabian will come back and play the gig rather than refunding the tickets.

“I was talking to one of the promoters he said Tom felt unwell and went for a lie down thinking when he got up he would be grand.

“That’s why they let all the supporting bands play. Then they literally cancelled as they were due to go on.

This morning Kasabian posted a statement on Facebook to their fans: “Absolutely gutted to have to cancel last night’s show in Belfast.

“We were all at Custom House Square, ready to go on stage when Tom suddenly went down with severe vomiting and could hardly stand up let alone sing.

“He was taken to hospital, put on a drip and told to rest up. We had no option but to cancel and we’re sorry to our fans and anyone that travelled a long way.

“Thanks so much for all your messages of support. Details on the rescheduled date to follow soon xx”

In a statement, the Custom House Square organisers said that they are ‘working at this minute on scheduling a new date for Belfast’.

They said: “We will communicate with all ticket buyers via Ticketmaster and on the Custom House Square social media. Tickets will remain valid for the new date. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”