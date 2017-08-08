Farming a ‘hobby’ for man who died in tragic tractor accident

The funeral will take place on Wednesday of the Co Antrim man who lost his life on Sunday afternoon in a tragic farming accident.

James Moore – a full-time bicycle mechanic and part-time farmer – who died in an accident involving a tractor at his home on the Lowtown Road in Templepatrick was described as a “quiet, well-liked person”.

The 49-year-old will be laid to rest in Antrim Cemetery following a service of thanksgiving in Bairds Funeral Home in Antrim.

Leading the service will be Rev Richard Kerr of Templepatrick Presbyterian Church.

“His family are coming to terms with the devastating loss of their brother,” said Rev Kerr.

“He will be very deeply missed.”

Rev Kerr added: “James would have been a fairly quiet person who kept himself to himself.

“He was a good friend to those who knew him well and was well liked by his friends and neighbours.”

Mr Moore was the son of the late John and Agnes and brother of Samuel, Robert and Neil.

Although he had taken on responsibilities on the family farm since his father’s death, Mr Moore’s role as a farmer was more of a hobby, Rev Kerr explained.

He said Mr Moore had a full-time job with Chain Reaction cycles in Doagh where he worked in the maintenance end of the business.

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating the circumstances of his death.

DUP MLA Paul Girvan, who knows Mr Moore’s family, said the “terrible tragedy” was a grim reminder of the dangers facing those in the farming profession.

Two recent farming tragedies involved the death of a four-year-old boy in Co Fermanagh who became trapped under machinery in April, and in July a 47-year-old farmer died when he fell from from a tractor, also in Co Fermanagh.

Also in July a Co Tyrone pensioner lost his life while working on an off-road buggy on his family farm.