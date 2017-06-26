Aberdeen Angus breeders come out in tremendous numbers for Newry Show

The 2017 ABP Newry Show was the highlight of the Aberdeen Angus year, courtesy of it hosting the All-Ireland breed championships.

The event also welcomed almost 100 international delegates, who are currently in the UK and Ireland to participate part in the World Aberdeen Angus Forum

Cheeklaw Emlyn owned by the Matchett family, Portadown was the winner of the All Ireland Aberdeen Angus Championship Final at the ABP Newry Show. Gail and Sam Matchett are pictured with judge of the event Desmond Mackie and John Gribbin and Michael McGlynn, Tullyvin, Sponsors. The Matchetts won 1st Place Senior Bull in the All Ireland Aberdeen Angus Championships with Cheeklaw Emlyn which went on to win the overall Al lreland Angus title while their cow Birches Lady Heather went on to win Female Champion and overall Interbreed Champion at the show.

The visitors came from as far away as Canada, Uruguay, South Africa and New Zealand to watch breed judge - Desmond Mackie, from Lisburn - tap out Cheeklaw Emlyn as Newry’s Aberdeen Angus Champion. Bred by husband and wife team Nigel and Gail Matchett. The animal went on to win the show’s Inter-Breed Championship, and for good measure, the All-Ireland title.

Mackle described the bull as an almost perfect example of the Angus breed, adding: “Aberdeen Angus beef has a tremendous image, one which is well merited. But, from a production point of view, the cattle are easily managed. What’s more they can be brought through to finishing weights at an early age, using grazed grass and silage as the main feed sources in their diets.”

The All-Ireland reserve championship went to Co. Cavan farmer, Finbar Cahill with Drumhill Lord Henry. The bull was bred by Cookstown herdowner Jonathan Doyle and bought by the Cahill family early this year. The All-Ireland Junior Championship was won by Albert DeCogan Co. Cork

Newry Show Chairman Kyle Henry confirmed the role played by Newry Show in highlighting the importance of the agri-food sector to the South Down area.

Robert Miller, Moneymore owned the Reserve Commercial Champion at the ABP Newry Show and handler Alise Callaghan is pictured along with Niall Kearney, ABP, sponsors.

“We are helping to communicate a strong message regarding the provenance of the food produced throughout our catchment area and the exemplary standards achieved by local farmers.

“We want to build on this for the future. Brexit will throw up a host of opportunities and challenges for the farming and food industries. Continuing growth will be an ongoing priority for both sectors.

“This will be driven by the continuing under supply of home produced food within the UK as a whole. So there is every opportunity for farmers here in Northern Ireland to help fill this gap.”

One of the most outstanding success stories of the 2017 show season has been the rise to prominence of the commercial beef heifer Million Dollar Baby, owned by Moneymore farmer Robert Miller. So, it didn’t come as a great surprise when this very choice animal won Newry’s Commercial Beef Championship.

Newry’s Sheep Inter Breed Championship was won by the Brannigan Brothers, from Kilcoo, with their elite Texel offering. The show season of 2017 is turning out to be one to remember for Texel breeders right across Northern Ireland, with a host of Inter Breed Championships already in the bag.

Newry Show 2017 Results

CATTLE

Dairy Cattle

Inter-breed Champion: A McGowan

McLarnon’s/NISA Qualifier: A McGowan

Holstein Classes:

Champion: A McGowan

Beef Cattle

Supreme Champion: S&S Matchett; reserve: R Miller

Inter-breed Champion: S&S Matchett; reserve: K McOscar

Danske Pedigree Beef Bred Bull Champion: S&S Matchett; reserve: K McOscar

BOI Beef Calf Champion: S Crawford; reserve: Johnston Farms

Inter-breed Pair: 1st R Miller; 2nd Johnston Farms

Qualifiers:

BOI/NISA Junior Bull: 1st T Dodds; 2nd Savage Brothers

Linden Foods/NISA Pedigree Beef Heifer: 1st Savage Brothers

Aberdeen Angus classes

All-Ireland Champion: S&S Matchett; reserve P&F Cahill

Senior Champion: S&S Matchett; reserve: P&F Cahill

Junior Champion: A De Cogan; reserve: M&R Goulding

Charolais classes

Champion: M Ritchie

Simmental classes

Champion: J Whitcroft; reserve: T Gorman

Salers classes

Champion: P O’Kane; reserve: S Connell

Limousin classes

Champion: S Crawford; reserve: M McConville

Blonde classes

Champion: Savage Brothers; reserve: Johnston Family

Commercial classes

Champion: R Miller; reserve: R Miller

British Blue classes

Champion: T Dodds; reserve: T Dodds

Shorthorn classes

Champion: J Peters

Young Handlers classes

10-18yro: 1st) Molly Bradley; 2nd) Serena Murphy; 3rd) Victoria Johnston

SHEEP

Inter-breed Champion: Brannigan Brothers; reserve: S Fagan

Inter-breed classes

Group of Three: 1st T Bell; 2nd)S Fagan

Pairs: 1st T Bell; 2nd S Fagan

Lanark Black Face classes

Champion: S Fagan; reserve: M Grant

Suffolk classes

Champion: D Ford; reserve: D Ford

Charollais classes

Champion: T Bell

Texel classes

Champion: Brannigan Brothers; reserve: B Casement

Zwartables classes

Champion: J Owens; reserve: C McCracken

Hampshire Down classes

Champion: P Lawson; reserve: P Lawson

Qualifiers

Cydectin Young Handlers: 1st) Liam Doyle; 2nd) Eve Ford; 3rd) D Kelly

Danske/NISA: 1st) M Grant; 2nd) T Bell

GOATS

Champion: A Miller

Reserve: S Wilson