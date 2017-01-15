ATV training – What you need to know

All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), or quad bikes, are an increasingly popular way to travel off road for work or pleasure.

They are versatile vehicles which have a range of attachments, including trailers, sprayers and spreaders, making them an effective and flexible tool. Conveniently lightweight, ATVs are easier to manoeuvre than larger vehicles in difficult terrain.

Although first adopted by farmers, ATVs are now used extensively in security and law enforcement, construction, land management, outdoor recreation, sporting venues and emergency rescue and firefighting operations.

However, used carelessly, ATVs can very quickly become unstable, and even the most experienced riders can find themselves in a potentially dangerous situation. Without proper training, serious accidents can occur.

Contributory factors/underlying causes of accidents and injury when using an ATV can include a lack of formal operator training and/or experience, incorrect/lack of appropriate head protection, excessive speed, carrying a passenger on a sit-astride ATV, unbalanced loads or overloading and loss of control.

It is a legal requirement for employers to provide adequate training for employees who use work equipment such as ATVs, and to make sure that only employees who have received appropriate training in their safe use, including the use of any towed equipment or attachments, are permitted to ride them. The same requirements also apply to self-employed individuals.

Lantra’s high quality training provides the essential knowledge and skills required to operate an ATV. The Lantra Awards Technical Award for Sit-astride ATVs, including loads and trailed equipment, and the Lantra Awards Technical Award for Sit-in ATVs have both been designed to ensure that people can use ATVs safely and with confidence. The courses cover the key fundamentals of driving, loading, health and safety and complying with legal requirements.

These assessed training courses provide an opportunity for users to gain an industry recognised certificate. The training includes theory and practical activities during the day.

To find a Lantra provider offering this training, visit http://www.lantra.co.uk/CourseFinder, or contact the Northern Ireland office on ni@lantra.co.uk or 07867 908 171.