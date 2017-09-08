BREAKING NEWS: Fatality reported on Co Armagh farm

Reports are being received of a fatality on a Co Armagh farm.
It is believed the female victim was involved in an incident with a cow at around 1.30pm.
The Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI) have been asked for confirmation.
Reports are being received of a fatality on a Co Armagh farm.
It is believed the female victim was involved in an incident with a cow at around 1.30pm.
The Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI) have been asked for confirmation.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.