BSE case confirmed in Co Galway

Media outlets in the Republic of Ireland are reporting that a case of BSE has been confirmed in Co Galway.

The Department of Agriculture in the Republic has confirmed an atypical case of BSE in an 18-year-old cow

The Aberdeen Angus cross suckler cow was born in March 1998 in a Cork herd. It moved early in life to a Galway herd and last week was disposed of to a knackery.

The animal tested positive on a screening test carried out at a Department of Agriculture-approved, accredited private laboratory over the weekend and was then subject to follow-up confirmatory tests at the Department’s Central Veterinary Research Lab.

There are no associated public health risks.