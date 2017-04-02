Celebrating local food at Balmoral Show

The countdown is on to Balmoral Show, which for the Ulster Farmers’ Union is an opportunity to meet its members.

Change is in the air, with the move to a four day show, and president, Barclay Bell, says the UFU will also be making some changes to the food it offers members. Out go sandwiches, and in comes a celebration of innovation and quality in the industry.

“Our members work hard to produce high quality food and we want to use our stand at Balmoral Show to showcase this,” said Mr Bell.

The Union has appointed a new caterer and will be offering a menu tailored to the time of the day, throughout the event.

“We don’t always get the opportunity to be recognised for our hard work and the world class food we produce. Balmoral Show is the perfect opportunity to do this. We have worked closely with the caterers to design a menu that champions each sector of agriculture,” said Mr Bell.

This is a shift of approach from years of sandwiches, but the UFU says it wants members to see this as a positive – and as a way to capitalise on the many successes of the local food industry. “As farmers, we know what farm families like. We will deliver that, with the traditional tea and tray bakes, but with a bit of a twist that highlights the breadth and success of our great industry.”