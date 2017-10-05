DAERA confirms increase in rate of advance CAP payments

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) today confirmed that the rate of advance CAP payments will increase from 50% to 70% of claim value.

The European Commission has approved an application from the Department to increase the rate of advance payments from 16 October 2017.

The Department made its application to the European Commission for the increase in advance payments following the heavy rainfall and flash flooding of 22 August 2017.

Advance payments will commence on Monday 16 October 2017 and will be made to all eligible farm businesses in Northern Ireland which have fully verified claims.

Balance payments, or full payments for those not eligible for an advance payment, will commence from 1 December 2017.