Dairy farmers to receive average payment of £750 from EU scheme

Small dairy farmers are in line for an average payment of around £750 under the EU Exceptional Adjustment Aid (EAA) package, the Department has revealed.

A Departmental spokesperson said that £1.6m is being set aside to fund the Small Dairy Farmer scheme in Northern Ireland.

The spokesperson added: “The rate of payment is 0.2 pence per litre. This means that eligible farmers will receive an average payment of around £750. Payment is capped at 500,000 litres of production.”

The Small Dairy Farmer scheme, launched in May 2017, is the fourth element of the NI EAA package. The scheme will help maximise spend against NI’s £4.1m allocation of EAA funding for the benefit of livestock farmers here. It closed for applications on 31 May 2017.

The Rural Payments Agency is administering the scheme on DAERA’s behalf and payments to eligible dairy farmers are expected to be made by 19 September 2017.

DAERA is also taking the opportunity to remind beef and dairy farmers that the BVD Persistently Infected (PI) Removal Incentivisation Scheme remains open until 30 September 2017. This scheme encourages the humane destruction of BVD PI calves within four weeks of an initial positive BVD test. Details of payment rates and how to apply are available on the LMC and AHWNI websites. In addition, farmers successful in their registration for the Soil Sampling and Analysis scheme should return their maps to AFBI within 14 days of the date of their notification letter.

All payments under EU Exceptional Adjustment Aid must be made by the Commission deadline of 30 September 2017.