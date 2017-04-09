Danske Bank continues support

Danske Bank have announced their continued support of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) European Rally team at the launch which was held recently outside the iconic Titanic Building in Belfast.

Annaclone & Magherally YFC’s Jonathan Sleator has been picked for the YFCU European Rally 2017 team along with fellow YFCU members David Oliver from Dungiven YFC, Melanie McClean from Holestone YFC and Danielle Black from Coleraine YFC who attended the launch along with YFCU Deputy President James Speers who will join the rally as team leader.

The European Rally will be held in Latvia from 6th - 13th August 2017 and the theme for this year is ‘AIR’ which stands for Active, Inspired and Rural.

The rally is organised by Rural Youth Europe which functions as an umbrella for youth organisations working to promote and activate young people in the countryside and will celebrate its 60th anniversary this year.

During the launch Robert McCullough, Head of Agri-Business at Danske Bank congratulated the YFCU members who were successful in gaining a place on the European Rally team. On behalf of Danske Bank he wished Jonathan, David, Melanie, Danielle and James well and commented that they would be excellent ambassadors for their clubs, the Association and Northern Ireland.

The launch was also attended by other Danske Bank representatives including Seamus McCormick, Senior Agri-Business Manager – North, Danske Bank and Carol McMullan, Agri-Business Manager, North, Danske Bank.

Robert McCullough from Danske Bank said: “We have been proud to support the YFCU European Rally team for almost 40 years giving over 150 members the opportunity to participate in this important annual event.

“We are delighted, as a Platinum Sponsor of the YFCU, to again support the European Rally which will be held in Latvia this year allowing the Association to showcase all that is good about YFCU and NI rural youth.

“I have no doubt that the team members will enjoy and benefit from this cultural, educational and sporting exchange with lasting friendships made across all of the participating European rural youth groups.”

YFCU Deputy President James Speers thanked Danske Bank and commented: “We are indebted to Danske Bank for their continued support and commitment to YFCU as one of our key Platinum sponsors.

“With their kind generosity we are able to be represented at the European Rally this year in Latvia. The rally will give the team the opportunity to share best practice, attend workshops and learn more about the other young farmer clubs that are attending from across Europe.”

The YFCU would like to extend a note of thanks to Danske Bank for the bank’s ongoing support of the Association.