Extension to Agri-Food Strategy Board

Ministers Michelle McIlveen MLA and Simon Hamilton MLA have announced an extension to the tenure of the Agri-Food Strategy Board until 31 May 2017 to allow further progress to be made on actions arising from Going for Growth.

A great deal has been achieved since the Agri-Food Strategy Board was appointed in 2012, including delivery of the Farm Business Improvement Scheme to help primary producers in moving their enterprises forward; and receipt of the proposals from the Sustainable Agricultural Land Management Strategy Group and the TB Strategic Partnership Group, both of which offer innovative approaches to tackling issues which are of concern to our industry and impact on its future.

In addition, the draft Industrial Strategy for Northern Ireland published this week recognises that our agri-food sector has world class capabilities. It is important that the sector can realise the potential of these capabilities and continue to grow.

The Agri-Food Strategy Board has played a key role in helping to set the strategic direction for the sector.

The tenure of the current Board was due to end on 19 February 2017, but Ministers have decided to extend the Board’s tenure for a short period to enable further progress to be made on remaining aspects of its work, including the strategic marketing organisation and the livestock genetics data hub.