Fantastic day-out had by all at Saintfield Show 2017

There was a tremendous entry of livestock for this year’s Saintfield Show. Sheep numbers were particularly high at the event.
The Beef Inter-Breed Championship was awarded to the Matchett family with their three year-old Charolais cow Tawny Jasmine. She had her January-born bull calf at foot. Jasmine was awarded the Supreme Beef Championship at Armagh Show seven days earlier. And, just for good measure, the Matchetts also won the Aberdeen Angus championship at Saintfield with an eye-catching cow.
The Sheep Inter-Breed Championship was awarded to Larne Texel breeder Nigel Ross with a four year old ram. He had picked up the Reserve Inter-Breed title with the same animal at Lurgan Show a fortnight earlier.
“He won the Senior Ram Championship, which was included within the Texel Flock of the Year competitions last year,” Nigel confirmed.
Sheep Inter-Breed judge Billy Welsh, from Ayrshire, described his champion as a perfect example of the Texel breed.
“He has great presence and fantastic mobility,” he said.
“The ram would add to the genetic merit of any breeding flock.”
Welsh confirmed that the sheep sector is in good heart at the present time.
“New season lamb prices have held up well. This may have a lot to do with the current weakness of Sterling against the Euro. Significant quantities of UK lamb are exported to France throughout the year.
“But I am not sure if this buoyancy will be maintained as we get closer to Brexit.”
Meanwhile, warm sunshine greeted the many visitors that took in the sights and sounds of this year’s Show. This was the fourth year in succession that North Down’s premier food and farming event had been held at Balmoral Park, on the outskirts of Lisburn.
“The venue is perfect,” confirmed Show Society Chairman Brian Hunter.
“It suits all the attending livestock breeders and there is plenty of space for the trade exhibitors and members of the visiting public to interact.
“I can confirm that we will be back at Balmoral Park in 2018.”
He added: “Gate receipts are well up, but so are our costs.
“Everyone involved with the society is giving of their time and professional expertise on a voluntary basis.
“It requires hundreds of man hours to bring an event like Saintfield Show over the line. Each summer sees agricultural shows taking place the length and breadth of Northern Ireland. Each event plays a critical role in promoting the farming and food sector within its respective locality.”
Saintfield Show 2017 results
CATTLE
Beef Cattle
Inter-breed champion: N & G Matchett
Reserve: C Kerr
Bank of Ireland NISA Young Bull Qualifier: J & H Mills
Co Down Male Beef Champion: 1st S Clinghan
Hereford classes
Champion: C Kerr
Reserve: W J Gill
Cow class: 1st W J Gill; 2nd W J Gill
Junior heifer class: 1st C Halliday; 2nd S Cherry
Bull class: 1st C Kerr
Calf class: 1st W J Gill; 2nd W J Gill
Pairs class: 1st C Kerr; 2nd W J Gill
Charolais classes
Champion: N & G Matchett
Reserve: N & G Matchett
Cow class: 1st N & G Matchett
Calf class: 1st N & G Matchett
Simmental classes
Champion: J Whitcroft
Reserve: J Gordon
Senior heifer class: 1st J Whitcroft
Junior heifer class: 1st J Henderson; 2nd J Henderson
Calf class: 1st J Gordon
Pairs class: 1st J Henderson; 2nd J Henderson
Limousin classes
Champion: D Hamilton
Reserve: Crawford Bros
Heifer born in 2015 – class: 1st D Hamilton; 2nd C & R Mulholland
Calf class: 1st D & J Bell; 2nd Crawford Bros
Pairs class: 1st C & R Mulholland; 2nd D & J Bell
British Blonde classes
Champion: Savage Bros
Reserve: Johnston Farms
Cow class: 1st Johnston Farms
Junior cow class: 1st W McElroy
Heifer class – born in 2015: 1st Savage Bros
Heifer class – born in 2016: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd Savage Bros
Junior bull class: 1st Savage Bros; 2nd Johnston Farms
Calf class: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd Johnston Farms
Pairs class: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd Johnston Farms
British Blue classes
Champion: O McCann
Reserve: O’MCcann
Saler classes
Champion: S Connell
Reserve: S Connell
Cow class: 1st S Connell; 2nd PJ Maginn & Sons
Senior heifer class: 1st PJ Maginn & Sons; 2nd PJ Maginn & Sons
Junior heifer class: 1st S Connell; 2nd PJ Maginn & Sons
Junior bull class: 1st PJ Maginn & Sons
Bull – any age class: 1st S Connell
Commercial classes
Champion: JCB Commercials
Reserve: D McDowell
Crossbred heifer class: 1st JCB Commercials; 2nd R MIller
Crossbred beef bullock: 1st M McGrath
Crossbred beef heifer: 1st R Miller; 2nd R Miller
Minority Breed classes
Champion: D Ruddell
Shorthorn classes
Champion: McDowell family
Reserve: McDowell family
Reserve: H D Bailie
Calf, bull or heifer class: 1st McDowell family; 2nd J Peters
Maiden Heifer class: 1st McDowell family
Aberdeen Angus classes
Champion: N & G Matchett
Reserve: J & H Mills
Cow class: 1st: N & G Matchett
Senior heifer class: 1st J & H Mills; 2nd E & J McClelland
Junior heifer class: 1st J & H Mills; 2nd E & J McClelland
Bull class: 1st J &H Mills; 2nd S Clinghan
Calf class: 1st N & G Matchett
Pairs class: 1st J & H Mills
Young Handlers’ Competition 10 – 14 yo: 1st D Hamilton; 2nd M Bradley
Young Handlers’ Competition 15 - 18 yo: 1st J Whitcroft; 2nd G McClelland
Young Handlers’ Competition 19 - 24 yo: 1st K Clinghan
Dairy Cattle
Champion: D Simpson
Reserve: Clandeboye Estate
Maiden heifer class: 1st D Simpson; 2nd I Kelly
Heifer in milk class: 1st D Simpson; 2nd Clandeboye Estate
Pedigree cow in milk class: 1st D Simpson; 2nd Clandeboye Estate
Pairs class: 1st D Simpson; 2nd: Clandeboye Estate
SHEEP CLASSES
Inter-breed champion: N Ross
Reserve: RC & JC Watson
NISA qualifier: ewe or ram of any age: 1 D Mulligan; 2 R & G Mulligan
Young Handlers’ Competition: 1st S Todd; 2nd J Owens
Cydectin Young Handlers competition: 1st S Todd; 2nd J Owens
Newtownstewart Blackface classes
Champion: O Brannigan
Reserve: K McCullough
Ram – any age: 1st K McCullough; 2nd B Rodgers
Shearling ram: 1st C McAteer; 2nd B Rodgers
Ewe – any age: 1st S Maginn; 2nd O Brannigan
Hogget ewe class: 1st O Brannigan; 2nd P Kelly
Ram lamb class: 1st O Brannigan; 2nd K McCullough
Ewe lamb class: 1st O Brannigan; 2nd K McCullough
Suffolk classes
Champion: RC & JC Watson
Reserve: RC & JC Watson
Ram class: 1st RC & JC Watson; 2nd L Doyle
Ewe class: 1st RC & JC Watson
Hogget ewe class: 1st RC & JC Watson; 2nd R J Neill
Ram lamb class: 1st A Patton; 2nd S & G Doyle
Ewe lamb class: 1st RC & JC Watson
Group of three class: 1st RC & JC Watson; 2nd R & J Neill
Hampshire Down classes
Champion: H Robinson
Reserve: K McCarthy
Ram class: 1st H Robinson; 2nd K McCarthy
Ewe class: 1st K McCarthy; 2nd K McCarthy
Shearling ewe class: 1st H Robinson; 2nd K McCarthy
Ram lamb class: 1st P Lawson; 2nd K McCarthy
Ewe lamb class: 1st K McCarthy; 2nd S & G Doyle
Novice breeder class: 1st P Lawson; 2nd T Todd
Group of three class: 1st K McCarthy; 2nd S & G Doyle
Kerry Hill classes
Champion: K Angus
Reserve: K Angus
Shearling ewe class: 1st K Angus; 2nd K Angus
Ewe lamb class: 1st K Angus
Ile de France classes
Champion: R & G Mulligan
Reserve: D Mulligan
Ram class: 1st R & G Mulligan; 2nd D Mulligan
Shearling ram class: 1st R & G Mulligan
Ram lamb class: 1st Mulligan; 2nd Mulligan
Yearling ewe class: 1st R & G Mulligan; 2nd D Mulligan
Ewe lamb class: 1st R & G Mulligan; 2nd D Mulligan
Group of three class: 1st R & G Mulligan
Texel classes
Champion: N Ross
Reserve: J A McCollam
Ram class: 1st N Ross; 2nd B Casement
Ewe class: 1st J Herdman; 2nd B O’Connor
Hogget ewe class: 1st J A McCollam; 2nd B O’Connor
Ewe lamb class: 1st J McPolin; 2nd J McPolin
Ram lamb class: 1st B O’Connor; 2nd J A McCollam
Pairs class: 1st J Herdman; 2nd B O’Connor
Charollais classes
Champion: J Bell
Reserve: J Bell
Ram class: 1st J Bell; 2nd J Bell
Shearling ram class: 1st J Bell; 2nd J Bell
Ewe class: 1st J Bell; 2nd J Bell
Shearling ewe class: 1st J Bell; 2nd J Bell
Ram lamb class: 1st J McBratney
Ewe lamb class: 1st J Bell; 2nd H McBride
Group of three class: 1st J Bell
Any other breed classes
Champion: B O’Connor
Reserve: C Calvert
Ram clas: 1st A Dickson; 2nd C Calvert
Ewe class: 1st B O’Connor; 2nd A Dickson
Ram lamb class: 1st A Dickson
Ewe lamb class: 1st C Calvert; 2nd A Dickson
Zwartbles classes
Champion: J Owens
Reserve: B Malcolmson
Ewe class: 1st N Brannigan
Shearling ewe class: 1st J Owens; 2nd B Malcolmson
Ram lamb class: 1st M Dorman; 2nd C McCracken
Ewe lamb class: 1st M Dorman; 2nd N Brannigan
Jacob classes
Champion: J McGrath
Reserve: A Hamilton
Ram class: 1st J McGrath; 2nd A Hamilton
Shearling ram class: 1st J McGrath; 2nd A Hamilton
Ewe class: 1st A Hamilton; 2nd J McGrath
Hogget ewe class: 1st A Hamilton; 2nd J McGrath
Ram lamb class: 1st J McGrath; 2nd A Hamilton
Ewe lamb class: 1st S Hamilton; 2nd S Hamilton
Pairs class: 1st J McGrath; 2nd J McGrath
Group of three class: 1st A Hamilton; 2nd J McGrath
Pig Classes
Champion: S Radcliffe
Reserve: S Radcliffe
Sow class: 1st E Gregg; 2nd R Stewart
Senior gilt: 1st S Radcliffe; 2nd C Fry
Junior gilt: 1st S Radcliffe; 2nd R Stewart
Boar – born before 2017: 1st C & G Wright; 2nd S Radcliffe
Boar – born in 2017: 1st S Radcliff
Junior handlers’ class: 1st G Fry; 2nd S Radcliffe
