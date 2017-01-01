Fleckvieh calves to £410 at Omagh

Calves attracted a steady trade at the Northern Ireland Fleckvieh Club’s dropped calf show and sale held at Omagh Mart.

Local producers Billy and John McCay won the senior class for calves over one-month-old. This super calf came under the hammer for the day’s top price of £410.

John McCay's first prize winner sold for a top price of �410 at the NI Fleckvieh Club's dropped calf show and sale in Omagh. Picture: James Beattie.

A second prize calf from Kenny McIlwaine sold for £310, while Dessie and Samuel Moore realised £320 for their third placed entry.

Pomeroy herd owners Dessie and Samuel Moore collected the first and third placed rosettes in the junior section for calves under one-month-old. They sold to a top of £260; while the second placed calf attracted a bid of £250.

The Fleckvieh-sired dropped calves sold from £200 to £410 on the day.

The show was sponsored by SQ Fleckvieh.

Senior class winners at the NI Fleckvieh Club's dropped calf show, from left: John McCay, first; Kenny McIlwaine, second; and Dessie Moore, third. Picture: James Beattie

The NI Fleckvieh Club’s next dropped calf show and sale will take place at Markethill Mart on Tuesday 3rd January.

Contact David Hazelton on mobile 07841 748764 for further details.