Foodie films celebrate local producers across the Causeway Coast and Glens

Local food producers from the Causeway Coast and Glens have been celebrated in a new series of short films.

The project, by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Tourism Team, has been developed as part of the NI Year of Food and Drink.

The ‘foodie films’, which also showcase some of the region’s beautiful scenery, were premiered in the very fitting surroundings of the Still Room Cinema at the Bushmills Inn.

Local food producers and representatives of all those involved in the production process attended the event, along with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey.

Speaking about the films, she said: “It is fantastic to capture on camera the passion and skills of those involved in our local food industry. It’s the range of locally created produce available in our Borough which I found to be most remarkable – we are certainly leading the way in this regard. It is a very important sector of our economy and one which we want to showcase during this Year of Food and Drink.”

The three-minute films are presented by Sarah Travers, and they aim to give some insight into the processes behind local food production.

They were filmed and produced by Alasdair McBroom and Stuart Drennan from Wolfhound Media while the background music was kindly supplied by John Paul McCorley and his band Amidships.

The films will be shared across various social media platforms over the coming months. They’ll also be used to showcase the Causeway Coast and Glens as a tourism destination to Tourism NI, Food NI and Tourism Ireland.

All films are available on the ‘Causeway Coast and Glens’ You Tube channel. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNWSOxUp9gnOglTDao2HR0g

The Tourism Team would like to thank all the producers and food businesses who took part in the films – Peter Boston from the Boy Matthew fishing boat, Harry’s Shack, Lacada Brewery, Kookycook Pesto, Ballinteer Quail Farm, Morellis, Broighter Gold, Hunter’s Bakery, Frank Owens Pub, Braemar Farm Ice-Cream, Northcoast Smokehouse, Islander Kelp, Bushmills Distillery, Glens of Antrim Craft Ale & Beer, Thyme and Co, Broughgammon Farm, Ursa Minor and Tartine.

Thanks are also extended to the production team at Wolfhound Media, John Paul McCorley for supplying the music and to Sarah Travers for her contribution as the presenter.