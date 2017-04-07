Four year old dies in incident on farm

A four-year-old child has lost their life in an incident on a farm in Maguiresbridge, Co.Fermanagh.

Police have confirmed they attended the farm at around 8.30pm last night (Thursday) following a report of an incident involving a four year old child.

Inspector Glen Latimer said the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

He added: “Local PSNI will work closely with the Health and Safety Executive as they investigate the circumstances.”

Ulster Unionist MP Tom Elliott has expressed his sadness at the death of the child and has extended his sympathies to the family at this difficult time.

Mr Elliott said: “The news of the tragic death of this young child has shocked everyone in the local community. This is a highly respected and hardworking family, who I am sure are devastated at this very difficult time. I know the close-knit community will rally round in this extremely sad period.

“As a farmer and parent myself, I am only too aware of the dangers on a farm. No one ever thinks these accidents will happen and all I can do at this time is to offer the family my sympathy and support in the aftermath of this tragedy.”