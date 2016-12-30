Genus ABS presents bursary

​A policy of employing highly trained personnel has prompted Genus ABS to award a study bursary of £1,000 to a Greenmount student each year.

Ervin McKinstry, Ireland Manager with Genus ABS said: “We wish to encourage young people who are showing dedication to their studies as they will be the people who will drive the industry forward in the future.”

​Jame​​s ​Toner ​is ​the recipient of the bursary this year. He is ​from a mixed farm near Markethill, Co Armagh​, and is a past pupil of St Patrick’s Grammar School, Armagh. He intends to use his bursary to help finance his tuition fees and travelling expenses to college. James is particularly interested in dairying and is looking forward to being involved in the management of the CREAM herd next semester as part of his Enterprise Technology studies. He is especially interested in animal genetics. In his spare time James works on the home farm comprising dairying, broilers, beef and sheep. After university he intends to return to manage the family business in partnership with his father and brother Stephen.