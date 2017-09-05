Search

Global Trade Event up by 0.3%

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 195 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 0.3%.

Key results are as follows:

AMF index up 3.6%, average price US$6,402/MT

Butter index up 3.8%, average price US$5,954/MT

BMP index down 10.1%, average price US$2,026/MT

Ched index up 2.5%, average price US$4,118/MT

LAC index up 5.1%, average price US$791/MT

RenCas index up 1.2%, average price US$6,316/MT

SMP index down 1.2%, average price US$1,944/MT

WMP index down 1.6%, average price US$3,100/MT