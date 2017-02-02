Herefords off to a flying start

Friday saw the start of the season for Northern Ireland Hereford Association’s Premier Show and Sale sponsored by Danske Bank.
With over 28 entries from 13 top breeder’s the first of the association’s events didn’t disappoint the spectators and buyers alike.
Judge George Workman from Garvagh had the difficult task of picking his Champion and reserve as all bulls presented on the day were of quality and class.
His Supreme Champion went to SH Stewart’s Thornbank 1 Might Man. “For a bull of 23 months, he is well grown, correct and showed class when in the ring,” stated George. Sired by Solpoll 1 Dynamite from the McMordie herd he certainly has his father’s genes. The 2016 1st prize winner from the National show later went under the hammer and achieved the top price on the day of 4100 guineas.
Overall Reserve Champion went to Norman McMordie and family with River-dale 1 Neptune. Sired by the prolific Panmure 1 Henry this August 2015 born bull was packed with style and certainly had ring presence.
Trade on the day was healthy with a 75% clearance of bulls going under the gavel and an average of £2300. Champion Thornbank 1 Mighty Man was sold for 4100 guineas to the pedigree herd of W McCrabbe, Raphoe, Co Donegal. Dorepoll 1 Lawman bred by JE & RI & W Haire sold for 2500 guineas to O & I Hawe of Knockloughrim. Reserve Champion of Norman McMordie River Dale 1 Neptune was bought by J H Fraser from Belfast for 2300 guineas. D R Wilson’s two bulls, Lisrace Lifeguard 16th went for 2400 guineas to Montgomery Bros of Eglington and Lisrace Liberty 15th for 2200 guineas to James Eakin of Moy.
CLASS RESULTS
Overall Supreme Champion Thornbank 1 Mightyman SH Stewart
Reserve Champion River Dale 1 Neptune McMordie Family
Class 2: 1st Thornbank 1 Mighty Man SH Stewart; 2nd Lisrace Liberty 15th DR Wilson; 3rd Drumantee Frantom J Conlon; 4th Drumantee MojoJ Conlon
Class 3: 1st Drumantee ForceJ Conlon; 2nd Lisrace Lifeguard DR Wilson; 3rd Newtownbutler 1 Lightening T Mohan
Class 4: 1st Drumantee Yahoo J Conlon; 2nd Barnburn 1 Monopoly B & G Watson; 3rd Drumantee Massey J Conlon
Class 5: 1st Cullamore 1 Harvey R McKenna; 2nd Black Water Major S & N Heatrick; 3rd Holland Hector 1921 B & K Holland; 4th Holland Sergeant B & K Holland
Class 6: 1st River Dale 1 Neptune McMordie Family; 2nd Barnburn 1 Neptune B & G Watson