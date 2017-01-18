McIlveen promotes business plan training

Agriculture Minister Michelle McIlveen has announced a new training programme for farmers and growers applying for Tier 2 of the new Farm Business Improvement Scheme – Capital in Tranche 1.

Tier 2 is primarily for construction projects and the purchase of higher value equipment to support sustainable growth in the agriculture and horticulture sectors.

The Minister said: “Given the scale of investment applicants must support their project proposal with a robust business plan so we are providing training to enable people to complete this element of their application.

“The business plan must provide important information about the project costs, economic objectives and financial projections that will be assessed against the FBIS-C scheme objectives.”

Applicants can only use the DAERA templates consisting of a narrative section and Cashflow Calculator.

The Minister continued: “I would encourage farmers and growers who have started to gather information for their project and intend to apply in Tranche 1, to sign up for this training by registering their interest through the DAERA website. These training courses will be available from mid January at each of the CAFRE Campuses and must be pre-booked.”

The business plan training on offer will consist of two sessions focusing on the Business Plan Narrative and Cash Flow Calculator Tool respectively. Applicants are not required to complete this training but it would be recommended.

Ms McIlveen added: “Given the potential scale of investment for Tier 2 projects, I want applicants to think carefully about their projects and attending this training will help them do that. Further training courses will be provided later in 2017 for those interested in applying for the next Tranche.”

The deadline for Tier 2 applications is 4.00pm on 24 February 2017. Farmers and growers are encouraged to open an application and commence upload of essential documents before then.

To register for the training, seek information on the steps involved in completing an application and access the tools to help, visit the DAERA website https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/fbis-capital-scheme-tier-2 Support is also available by email at tier2@daera-ni.gov.uk or via the Helpline at 0845 026 7535.