Moy Park celebrates graduation with Prince’s Trust

Moy Park helped a group of young people mark a special occasion recently as they graduated from The Prince’s Trust Team Programme.

The leading food company who has a long established partnership with The Prince’s Trust, conferred successful programme participants with graduation certificates at the special ceremony.

The intensive three month programme, delivered across Northern Ireland, is specially designed to equip unemployed people with the skills and confidence to embark on a new career.

Over the last 12 weeks, six young people from across Northern Ireland took part in the challenging course which includes team-building activities, collaborative project work in the local community as well as individual work placements. The participants also benefited from a CV, skills and interview workshop delivered by Moy Park, which provided the young people with the opportunity to learn more about the inner workings of a successful business.

Brian Moreland, Moy Park Corporate Responsibility Manager said: “It was an honour to preside over the team programme graduation ceremony to reward the hard work and dedication of these young people. Three in four of those who complete the programme progress to a job or re-enter education within three months, which illustrates how vital this course is to helping young people reach their full potential.

“Our partnership with The Prince’s Trust is just one of the ways we lend our business, skills and talent development expertise to young people throughout the UK and we wish these young people well as them embark on the next chapter of their career development.”

Mark Dougan, The Prince’s Trust Northern Ireland Director said: “I would like to say a big thanks to Moy Park for their continued support as a long-standing partner. We believe that every young person should have the chance to make a success of their lives and it’s so great to see six young people graduating from the Team programme today full of hope for the future!”

The Team programme launches again in SRC Lurgan on 9th January 2017. If you would like further information on how to get involved, please contact Fiona Lynch on 07894 594777 or email lynchf@src.ac.uk