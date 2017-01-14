New commercial director for Moy Park

Moy Park, one of the UK’s top 10 food companies, has appointed Andrew Richards to the post of Commercial Director UK & Ireland and as a member of its executive leadership team.

With an extensive commercial track record, Andrew has worked with many of Europe’s market and category leading FMCG companies across confectionery (Cadbury/Kraft), savoury snacks (PepsiCo UK), soft drinks (Britvic PLC) and latterly coffee (UCC).

In this new role with Moy Park, Andrew will lead the company’s commercial strategy for the UK and Ireland including Moy Park’s extensive UK and Ireland insight, marketing, food innovation and commercial functions.

Welcoming Andrew Richards to the team, Moy Park Chief Executive Janet McCollum said: “We are delighted to welcome Andrew to the Moy Park team. Andrew’s impressive experience and commercial leadership will further strengthen our relationships in delivering outstanding insight, innovation, quality and service to our customers.”