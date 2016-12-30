New Year Honours for industry representatives

A number of people in the agri-food industry have been recognised in the New Year honours list.

Tony O’Neill, chairman of the Agri-Food Strategy Board, has been awarded an OBE for services to the agri-food sector in Northern Ireland.

Tony O'Neill

Chef and managing director of the Yellow Door Ltd, Simon Dougan, is to receive an MBE for services to hospitality and catering.

William McCann, managing director of Willowbrook Foods Ltd, is also to receive an MBE for services to the food industry and the community in Northern Ireland.

An MBE has also been awarded to Mrs Avril Nicholl for services to disabled people through the Riding for the Disabled Association in Ballyclare.

Meanwhile, a BEM is to be awarded to Mr Albert Clyde, secretary of the Riding for the Disabled in Coleraine, for services to the community.

Secretary of Fermanagh Show, Ann Orr, is also to receive a BEM for services to the agriculture industry and the rural community in County Fermanagh.

Here is the full list of award recipients:

KNIGHT BACHELOR (Kt)

Prof John Vincent MCCANNY CBE

For services to Higher Education and Economic Development

COMPANIONS OF THE ORDER OF THE BATH (CB)

Mrs Sue MCALLISTER

For services to the Northern Ireland Prison Service

Mr Leo Columba Martin O’REILLY

For services to Government

COMMANDERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (CBE)

Mr Derek Andrew MCCLURE

For services to Mental Healthcare and People with Learning Disabilities

Mr Gerard MCGINN

For services to the Northern Ireland Economy

OFFICERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (OBE)

Mrs Lynda Ann BONNER

For services to the Treatment of Venous Thromboembolism

Mrs Sarah BROWNE

For services to Social Care Sector

Doctor Trevor Arthur Stanley BUCHANAN

For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland and voluntary medical service in South Sudan

Ms Anne Marie DUFFY

For services to Education

Mr Samuel Bernard GOLDBLATT

For services to Business and the community in Northern Ireland

Mr Barry Martyn LOWRY

For services to Government Services and the IT Industry

Mrs Angela MCLERNON

For services to Nursing

Mr Anthony Christopher O’NEILL

For services to the Agri-Food Sector in Northern Ireland

Prof Sally WHEELER

For services to Higher Education

Dr William Benjamin WILSON

For services to the Voluntary and Charitable Sectors

MEMBERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (MBE)

Pastor Brian Cameron AGNEW

For voluntary service to the community in Northern Ireland

Mr John ALLEN

For services to Athletics

Mr John Raymond ARMSTRONG

For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland

Mrs Sandra BIDDLE

For services to Speech and Drama

Mr Alex BUNTING

For services to the Support of Victims and Survivors in Northern Ireland

Mrs Helen COLE

For services to Education

Mrs Stella CUMMINGS

For voluntary service to First Aid and the community

Mr Basil DALTON

For services to Further Education in Northern Ireland

Sister Rose DEVLIN

For services to Improving Community Relations in Schools

Mr Simon Thomas Alexander DOUGAN DL

For services to Hospitality and Catering in Northern Ireland

Mr Edward George ELLIOTT

For voluntary service to the Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross Foundation and Association and the community in Northern Ireland

Miss Bethany Charlotte FIRTH

For services to Swimming

Mrs Wanda Annette ROWAN-HAMILTON

For services to Older People in Killyleagh and Shrigley, Co Down

Dr Robert Welby HENRY

For services to Medicine and the Sport of Horse Racing

Mrs Isabella Bell HOGG

For voluntary services to the community in Strabane

Mr Michael HOLDEN

For services to People with Disabilities

Mr Albert Maurice LEATHEM

For services to the Royal British Legion

Ms Lily LEWIS

For services to Digital Transformation and Customer Service

Mr Kenneth Robert LOGAN

For services to Health and Safety and the community in Northern Ireland

Mrs Elvira Jean LOWE

For voluntary service to Cancer Sufferers

Mrs Margaret Ruth MAYNE

For services to Education

Mr Michael Patrick MCALISTER

For services to Further Education

Mrs Kathleen May MCBRIDE

For services to Sport and the community in Coleraine

Mr William John MCCANN

For services to the Food Industry and the community in Northern Ireland

Mrs Elma Leiper MCCAUSLAND

For services to Scottish Country Dancing

Mr William Graham MCCRORY

For services to Policing and the community

Mrs Brenda MORGAN

For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland

Mr David Hugh NEILL

For services to Local Government and the community in Belfast

Mrs Avril Esmond Sandra NICHOLL

For services to Disabled People through the Riding for the Disabled Association, Ballyclare

Mr Robert Hamilton NORTHRIDGE

For services to Rowing and Community Relations

Mr Michael Andrew Martin O’NEILL

For services to Football and the community in Northern Ireland

Mr Thomas Neville ORR DL

For services to Education

Mrs Paula Ann PHILPOTT

For services to Further Education

Mr Mervyn QUIGG

For services to The Boys’ Brigade

MEDALLIST OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPRIRE (BEM)

Mrs Florence Evangeline BAXTER

For services to Young People, Performing Arts and the community in South West Ulster

Dr Lavinia BOYCE

For services to the community

Mrs Valerie BROWN

For services to the community in South Fermanagh

Mr Aidan CAMPBELL

For services to Patients with Cancer

Mrs Pauline Alice Frances CARSON

For voluntary service to the Royal National Lifeboat Association in Holywood

Mrs Valerie Lexena CHRISTY

For voluntary service to the community in Co Down

Mr Albert CLYDE

For services to the community in Coleraine

Mrs Brenda Mary CORRY

For services to the community in County Tyrone

Mrs Eveline COUSINS

For services to Young People through the Girls Friendly Society

Miss Rosemary Letitia Margaret CRAIG

For voluntary services to Young People through the Castlederg Girls’ Brigade

Mrs Iris Ruby CRAWFORD

For services to the community in South and East Tyrone

Mr James Ivan DAVISON

For services to the community in Portadown

Mrs Jean DOAK

For voluntary service to the community in Coleraine

Mrs Rosemary (Sarah Jane) DUNBAR

For services to Charitable Fundraising

Mr Samuel Robert Wesley ELLIOTT

For services to the community in County Fermanagh

Mr William Charles FERGUSON

For services to Community Safety

Mr William David McKee FLINN

For services to the community in Belfast

Mr James GAMBLE

For services to charitable fundraising in Co Fermanagh

Mr Desmond GORDON

For services to the community in Mid-Ulster

Mrs Violet Avril Constance GRAHAM

For services to charitable fundraising in Co Fermanagh

Mrs Pauline Christian GRILLS

For voluntary service to the community and Sport in Co Down

Mrs Joan GUILLER

For services to Humanitarian Aid and the community in Carrickfergus

Miss Anna Christina Maud HAMILTON

For voluntary service to Organ Music and the community in Co Tyrone

Mrs Kathleen HANLON

For services to the community in Ballynafeigh

Mrs Sydney Dorcas HENDERSON

For services to Police Welfare

Mr Richard Bryan HOOL

For charitable service to Cancer Charities

Mr David Alistair JACK

For services to Photography

Canon Dermot Christopher Ledgard JAMESON

For services to the community in Rostrevor

Mr Selwyn JOHNSTON

For services to the community in Enniskillen

Mrs Mary KNOX

For voluntary services to the community of Broughshane

Mrs Matilda Maud KYLE

For voluntary services to the Northern Ireland Hospice

Mrs Stella LAUGHLIN

Coordinator, Giving Tree Appeal

For charitable service to the community in Belfast

Mrs Margaret MARSHALL

For services to Integrated Education

Mrs Edith MCADAMS

For services to the community

Mrs Mary Rosalind MCCLEARY

For services to the Arts and the community in Hillsborough

Mrs Margaret MCCULLAGH

For services to the community in Portrush

Mrs Ann Elizabeth MCGARRIGLE

For services to Mental Health and the Bereaved

Mr Robert Arthur MCGONIGLE

For services to Built Heritage and Tourism in Londonderry

Mr Michael Francis MCGREEVY

For services to Sport and the community in Dromore

Mr Tom MCKENNA

For services to Football and Cross Community Reconciliation

Miss Myrtle Elizabeth MEEKE

For services to the community in Dromore

Mr John Scott MITCHELL

For voluntary service to the community

Mr William Isaac MORROW

For voluntary services to the community in Belfast

Mr Terence Alexander MUNRO

For voluntary services to Sculling and Rowing in Belfast

Mrs Ethel OLDCROFT

For voluntary services to Older People in Co Fermanagh

Mrs Ann ORR

For services to the Agriculture Industry and the Rural Community in Co Fermanagh

Mr William Edward Raymond ORR

For voluntary and charitable service

Miss Jean Elizabeth Beatrice PATTERSON

For services to the community in Seskinore

Mrs Maureen Elizabeth SHERMAN

For services to Young People and Sport

Mr Maurice Samuel SIMPSON

For services to the community in Londonderry

Mrs Florence Elizabeth Ann TINSLEY

For services to Music and the community in Glenarm

Mr Gabriel Gerard TRUEMAN

For voluntary service to Disadvantaged Children and Young People

Mr William Robert Andrew WILSON

For services to the community in Co Fermanagh and Co Tyrone

QUEEN’S POLICE MEDAL (QPM)

Inspector Robin GOUK

Sergeant Samuel HOEY

Detective Chief Inspector Anne MARKS