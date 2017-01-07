NI team hoping for World titles

Northern Ireland has a team of nine travelling to New Zealand next month to compete for glory at the World Shearing and Wool Handling Championships.

Competitors worldwide will descend on Invercargill, the Southernmost city in New Zealand from 8th -11th February 2017 for four days of fierce competition.

The Northern Ireland team travelling consists of a manager, two judges and six competitors split across machine shearing, blade shearing and wool handling.

The team is indebted to their sponsors who have made the venture to bring home World titles to Northern Irish soil a possibility.

They would like to extend their thanks to Randox, Ulster Wool Growers, National Sheep Association (NSA), Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS), Magee Clothing, Northern Ireland Sheep Shearing Association (NISSA), British Isles Shearing Competition Association (BISCA), and the British Wool Team.

More information on the event can be found on the website www.worldshearingchamps.com