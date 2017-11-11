No MOT for farm tractors welcomed

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has welcomed confirmation from the Department for Infrastructure that farm tractors will not be subject to MOT tests.

The UFU had raised concerns over reports fast tractors would face MOTs if used on public roads.

The department cleared up confusion by stating that MOTs were not necessary for agricultural or horticultural vehicles with a design speed of less than 40 km/h working within 15 miles of their operating base. The only situation where a fast tractor would require an MOT would be if it is used commercially or outside the 15-mile limit.

UFU deputy president Ivor Ferguson said: “This is welcome, since the last thing farmers needed was the hassle, cost and time of having to get an MOT. This would have driven up contractor costs, which would have been a burden for all farmers.”