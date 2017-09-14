Paul Vernon is new chairman of Dairy UK

Dairy UK has announces Chief Executive of Glanbia Cheese, Paul Vernon as new chairman.

Paul has been elected to succeed Dr David Dobbin, at the Dairy UK Annual General Meeting held today.

Mr Vernon, who has worked with Glanbia for 22 years, said of his new role: “For me it is a huge privilege to be elected chairman of an organisation that puts itself at the forefront of representing the interests of one of the nation’s greatest industries. I am both appreciative and humbled by the support other leading figures across the supply chain have given me, in accepting this role.

“I can make one firm commitment without any hesitation, and that is that Dairy UK will spare no effort in fighting for the interests of dairy. We have massive challenges ahead of us, particularly in relation to Brexit, so there has never been a more important time to remind government and decision-makers of the relevance and importance of dairy. Whilst Brexit might dominate the political landscape, we mustn’t forget there’s still work to do across a whole range of other key issues facing the industry, such as protecting and promoting the nutritional benefits of dairy foods.

“These are extraordinary times, but where there is challenge there is also opportunity. We must ensure our industry works to create an environment conducive to these new opportunities.”

Dairy UK CEO Dr Judith Bryans welcomed Paul to the position and paid tribute to former chairman David Dobbin commenting: “The Board and the executive team at Dairy UK would like to express their thanks to David for his dedication in guiding Dairy UK and the industry forward during his period as Chair. We are lucky to be gaining another leading industry figure in Paul Vernon, to lead Dairy UK through what will be an extraordinarily busy and challenging period. Paul enjoys widespread respect and support across the industry and is an ideal successor to David.”

Dr Bryans also welcomed Tomas Pietrangeli, MD of Arla Foods and Andrew McInnes, MD of Muller Milk & Ingredients, newly elected Vice-Chairs of Dairy UK; “Tomas and Andrew have a wealth of expertise and insight behind them, all of which will be important in helping Dairy UK to create a positive environment for the future of the industry.”