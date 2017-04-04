Pay increase for agricultural workers

The Agricultural Wages Board for Northern Ireland (AWB) has confirmed changes to pay for agricultural workers.

At a meeting of the AWB on Friday 10 March 2017, the Board increased minimum rates for agricultural workers across all grades by 1.75% from 1 April 2017. The new rates are:

Minimum rate, applicable for the first 40 weeks cumulative employment - £6.88 per hour

Grade 2 - Standard worker - £7.17 per hour

Grade 3 - Lead worker - £7.88 per hour

Grade 4 - Craft Grade - £8.46 per hour

Grade 5 - Supervisory Grade - £8.95 per hour

Grade 6 - Farm Management Grade - £9.70 per hour

The operative date for the new rates is the first pay reference period following the 1 April 2017 and these are specified in the Board’s Order No 97. Copies of the Order will be available shortly.

The definitions for the grades and the qualifications required for each grade are available on: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/awb-agricultural-rates-pay-orders-and-reports or by contacting the Agricultural Wages Secretariat, Room 917, Dundonald House, Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast BT4 3SB (Tel: 028 9052 4012).

The Board comprises six members of Unite the union, six members of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, and three members appointed by the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.