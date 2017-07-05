Police appeal after cruel attack on sheep

Police are appealing for information in relation to what is described as a brutal and cruel attack on a flock of sheep in the Temple Hill Road area of Newry.

The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between 8pm last night (4th July) and 8am this morning.

A police spokesperson said three sheep have been violently killed with a further three having to be put down by a vet. Four more sheep have what appears to be large stab wound injuries. Some of these sheep have also had their ears cut off as a result of this barbaric attack.

If anyone has any information about this horrendous crime then please contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number 188 of 05/07/17.