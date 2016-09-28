Police issue Peregrine falcon appeal

Police in Antrim have issued an appeal for information after an injured Peregrine falcon was discovered earlier this month (September) in the Ballyclare area.

The bird, which is thought to have been shot, was still alive when it was found, but later died. Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances.

Constable Allen from Antrim Police is appealing for information and has asked that anyone who can help with enquiries contact Police on the 101 number quoting reference number 898 of 21.9.16.

PSNI wildlife officer, Emma Meredith, said: “The PSNI take all reports of wildlife crime seriously. If anyone has information about the death of this protected bird then we would be really keen to hear from you.

“The PSNI, along with partner agencies (Agri-food and Biosciences Institute, Health and Safety Executive, National Wildlife Crime Unit, Northern Ireland Environment Agency, Northern Ireland Raptor Study Group, Royal Society for Protection of Birds), have been involved in the launch of Operation Raptor, designed to raise the profile of killing of birds of prey and to highlight known “hot spot” areas to combat this type of crime.

“The Operation Raptor campaign was launched in March 2016 is designed to encourage members of the public to report to PSNI and also to warn offenders they could face a custodial sentence and/or fine (up to £5,000) if they are caught targeting birds of prey through poisoning, shooting or trapping.”

Anyone with information can contact police on the non-emergency number 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.