RHI: Wells reveals four family members are in scheme

A DUP Assemblyman has revealed that four members of his family have installed wood pellet boilers under the RHI scheme for their poultry farms.

In a statement released late on Friday night South Down MLA Jim Wells said he had received information from a relative which indicated that four members of his family, including his brother, have installed wood pellet boilers under the RHI Scheme.

He added: “All of these relatives are farmers who rear chickens for Moy Park Ltd based in Dungannon.

“My brother installed one boiler in September/October 2015 to heat his broiler shed. In August 2014 my two cousins and the husband of a third cousin installed a combined total of eight boilers at three separate farms to heat their sheds.

“All of these farmers have been involved in poultry rearing for well over a decade and the wood pellet burners replaced existing heating systems,” Mr Wells added.

“I have no financial interest whatsoever in any of these businesses, but I believe that was important that I make this information public as soon as I became aware of it.”