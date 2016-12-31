Ryan comes out on top

Formula Karting held their annual Agricultural Contractors Charity night on Saturday, 26th November with contractors coming from all over Northern Ireland to see who would take first place on the podium and take the donations to their charity of choice.

In the end it was Ryan Bready from John Dan O’Hare Agri Contractors who came in pole position. Finishing in first place, Ryan had the honour of selecting the charity of the night. Ryan selected The Back Up Trust, which is a charity which aims to inspire independence in anyone affected by spinal cord injury and to encourage everyone to get the most from their lives. They work with people of all ages, from young children to the elderly, whatever the motivation or background. Ryan spoke of the importance of the charity since his work colleague had been involved in a car accident and had received help from the charity.