Slideshow: Exceptional cattle at 93rd Allams Christmas show and sale

Allams held their 93rd Christmas Show & Sale of Spectacular Calves and Beef Cattle in the RUAS Showgrounds Balmoral, Belfast on Tuesday, 29th November 2016.

An exceptional entry of quality livestock was presented to the judge Harry Emslie, Peterhead, Scotland.

Supreme Champion 2016 at Allams went to JCB Commercial Partnership Gareth Corrie, Jonathon Neill and Charlie Beverland. Also included are William Thompson, Head of Agriculture Bank Of Ireland, and Richard Primrose, Agri Advisor Bank of Ireland. Looking on is DEFRA Minister Michelle McIlveen. PICTURE: STEVEN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

The event was well attended by visitors from Scotland, England and Southern Ireland.

Judge Harry Emslie commented: “I had a difficult decision to make, such was the quality of cattle before me, which would hold their own at any of The Major Shows in the UK. I was looking for cattle with a good top end,

good roast with very little waste.”

Harry gave the Supreme Championship to a Limousin Heifer from J.C.B. Commercials, Newtownards, weighing 680kgs and selling at £3300 to the Morning Star Restaurant. Belfast.

Reserve Champion exhibited by The Rodgers and Casement Families, Dromara was a Charolais Heifer which weighed 650kgs and Sold to Omagh Meats for £5600.

The ever popular Ulster Housewifes Championship was won by Keith & Stephen Williamson from Benburb, with a Limousin Heifer weighing 560kgs and Sold at £3100 to the Morning Star Restaurant, Belfast.

Best of Opposite Sex was won by Denzel Johnston, Enniskillen with a Limousin Steer weighing 450kgs sold at £1100.

OTHER CHAMPIONS

Blonde- M&B Johnston, Toome 680kgs @ £2100 to Farmgate Meats, Magheralin. Reserve – M&B Johnston, Toome 740kgs @ £1900 to Omagh Meats.

Charolais – Rodgers and Casement Families, Dromara 650kgs @ £5600 to Omagh Meats. Reserve – Thomas Millar, Coleraine 710kgs @ £2000 to McKee’s, Maghera.

Hereford - M&J Leonard, Irvinestown 580kgs @ £1750 to Country Meats, Aghagallon; Reserve – D&A McCrea, Bready 700kgs @£1750 to Omagh Meats.

Shorthorn – R.H. Sinnamon & Sons, Pomeroy. 640kgs @£3100 to Country Meats, Aghagallon; Reserve – M&B Johnston, Toome 650kgs @ £1700 to Omagh Meats.

Simmental – John F. Killen, Crossgar 740kgs @ £3100 to Omagh Meats. Reserve – D&A McCrea, Bready 480kgs @ £1500

British Blue – Robert Simpson, Aughnacloy. 620kgs @ £1550 to Dunbia. Reserve – Conn Family, Limavady. 620 Kgs @ £2100 to McKee’s Maghera.

Angus – S.J. Smyth, Newtownstewart. 650kgs @ £2800 to Country Meats, Aghagallon. Reserve – Nigel Matchett, Portadown. 780kgs @ £2350 to Dunbia.

The 16 champions sold to average £2500. Average Price per Kg for Breeds – Blonde Hfrs 253p. Blonde Blks 256p. Charolais Hfrs 253p. Charolais Blks 240p. Hereford Hfrs 257p. Angus Blks 251p. Shorthorn Hfrs 308p. Shorthorn Blks 238p. Limousin Hfrs 378p. Limousin Blks 326p. Simmental Hfrs 377p. British Blue Hfrs 269p. British Blue Blks 245p. Angus Hfrs 315p.

Prizes and prices:

British blondes: (hfr class): 1st M&B Johnston, Toome. 680kgs @ £2100 to Farmgatemeats. 2nd E&J Elliot, Blaney. 500kgs @ £1160 to C. Woodside. 3rd D. Johnston, Enniskillen 580kgs @£1450 to C. Mallon. 4th E. Maguire, Sixmilecross. 490kgs @£1117 to S. McAufield.

BULLOCK CLASS: 1st M&B Johnston, Toome. 740kgs @ £1900 to Omagh Meats.

CHAROLAIS (hfr class): 1st Rodgers and Casement Families, Dromara. 650 kgs @ £5600 to Mr McGivern, Cork. 2nd Thomas Millar, Coleraine. 710kgs @ £2000 to McKee’s. 3rd S&J Smyth, Newtownstewart. 670kgs @ £2077 to Nugent Farms.

BULLOCK CLASS: 1st David Speirs, Banbridge. 730 kgs @ £1715 to Omagh Meats. 2nd Martin Gallagher, Dungannon. 660 kg @ £1551 to Brogan.

HEREFORD (Hfr class) 1st M&J Leonard, Irvinestown. 580kgs @ £1750 to Country Meats. 2nd D&A McCrea, Bready. 700kgs @ £1750 to Omagh Meats. 3rd M&B Johnston, Toome. 630kgs @ £1417 to Dunbia.

SHORTHORN (hfr class): 1st R.H. Sinnamon & Sons, Pomeroy. 640kgs @ £3100 to Country Meats. 2nd M&B Johnston, Toome. 650kgs @£1700 to Omagh Meats. 3rd R.H. Sinnamon & Sons. 600kgs @£1452 to McKee’s.

Bullock Class: 1st M&B Johnston, Toome. 690kgs @£1656 to A. Wilson. 2nd J.C.B. commercials, Newtownards. 660kgs @ £1636 to N. Fraser. 3rd E&J Elliott, Blaney. 530kgs @£1166 to Morning Star. 4th M&B Johnston, Toome. 580kgs @ £1334 to B. Brogan.

LIMOUSIN (hfr class): 1st J.C.B Commercials, Newtownards. 680kgs @ £3300 to Morning Star. 2nd J.C.B. Commercials. UNSOLD. 3rd Jas Alexander, Randalstown.550kgs @£3190 for Export. 4th John McSorley & Sons, Beragh. 630kgs @ £1669 for Export.

BULLOCK CLASS: 1st Christine Murphy, Dromara. 720kgs @ £1872 to McKee’s. 2nd C&P McDevitt, Limavady. 720kgs @ £1764 to McKee’s. 3rd Gerry Law, Kesh. 650kgs @£1612 to H. Thompson.

SIMMENTAL (hfr class): 1st J.F. Killen. Crossgar. 740kgs @ £3100 to Omagh Meats. 2nd D&A McCrea, Bready. 480kgs @ £1500 to McEntee, Crossmaglen.

BRITISH BLUE (hfr class) 1st Conn Family, Limavady. 620kgs @ £2100 to McKee’s. 2nd E&J Elliott, Blaney. 540 kgs @ £1512 UNSOLD. 3rd M&J Leonard, Irvinestown. 550kgs @ £1320 to B. Brogan.

BULLOCK CLASS: 1st Robert Simpson, Aughnacloy. 620kgs @ £1550 to Dunbia. 2nd Ian McCaughren, Ballymena. 610kgs @ £1495 to H. Thompson. 3rd D&A McCrea, Bready. 640kgs @ 31536 to N. Frazer.

ABERDEEN ANGUS (hfr class): 1st S.J.Smyth, Newtownstewart. 650kgs @£2800 to Country Meats. 2nd Sam Matchett, Portadown. 780kgs @ £2350 to Dunbia. 3rd M&B Johnston, Toome. UNSOLD. 4th Chris Collier, Dundrod. 450kgs @ £1215 for EXPORT. BULLOCK CLASS: 1st R.H. Sinnamon & Sons, Pomeroy. 730kgs @£1737 to McKee’s. 2nd Christine, Dromara 630kgs @£1751 to H. Thompson. 3rd Geo McWhirter, Armagh. 550kgs @ £1375 to H. Thompson.

SPECTACULAR CALVES: R&L Workman, Larne. 300 kgs Charolais Hfr @ £2020. Geoffrey Murray, Dromara. 330kgs Limousin Hfr @ £1700. Geoffrey Murray, Dromara. 290kgs Limousin Hfr @ £1520. O’Kane Bros, Carnlough. 350kgs Charolais Blk @ £1170

Emmett Kelly, Augher. 320kgs Charolais Hfr @ £ 1160. O’Kane Bros, Carnlough. 360kgs Limousin Blk @ £1140. O’Kane Bros, Carnlough. 250kgs Charolais Hfr @ £970. O’Kane Bros, Carnlough. 400kgs Shorthorn Hfr @ £970. G. Cutler, Florencecourt. 290kgs Blonde Hfr @ £950.

The Young Handlers Competition was judged by Mrs Emslie:

CLASS 1. (8 to 12yrs): 1st Lucy Rodgers, Dromara. 2nd Victoria Workman, Larne. 3rd Kelly O’Kane, Carnlough.

CLASS 2. (13 to 16yrs) 1st Andrew Hamill, Dunmurray. 2nd Shannon O’Kane, Carnlough. 3rd Shannon Conn, Limavady.